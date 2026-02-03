Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Metro: BEML dispatches more coaches for Pink Line

The coaches were dispatched by the city-headquartered PSU BEML late Monday night.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 09:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us