<p>Bengaluru: Three coaches of the second train for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Namma%20Metro">Namma Metro</a>'s Pink Line arrived at the Kothanur depot in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> on Tuesday, sources in the know said. </p><p>The coaches were dispatched by the city-headquartered PSU BEML late Monday night. </p><p>The coaches are now being unloaded at the loading/unloading bay, following which they will be moved to the Inspection Bay Line (IBL) for further inspections. Three more coaches will be dispatched on Tuesday night, completing the six-coach trainset, the sources added. </p><p>On December 11, 2025, BEML rolled out the Pink Line's prototype train, which is currently undergoing trial runs on the mainline. </p><p>The prototype will need to get statutory clearances before induction into revenue service. The process is expected to take another four months to complete. </p><p>BEML aims to supply six trainsets for the Link Line by May, when Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects to open the elevated section of the Pink Line. </p><p>When the 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere section opens, Bengaluru will become the second city in India to have a metro network of more than 100 km. </p><p>Meanwhile, the Pink Line's 14.76-km underground section — Bengaluru's longest — is slated to open in December 2026. </p><p>Station construction and trackworks are in advanced stages on the underground section, and are expected to complete in six months. Thereafter, four to six months will be needed to conduct trial runs, multiple BMRCL officials told <em>DH</em>.</p>