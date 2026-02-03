Menu
Indo-Bangla border fencing in Bengal not completed due to non-cooperation by Mamata govt: Suvendu

'Despite 100 per cent fencing of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya having been achieved, this has not been completed in West Bengal,' Adhikari said at a press conference.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 10:51 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 10:51 IST
