Bengaluru

Bengaluru metro services hit for two hours after tree falls on tracks

As a result, train services were not available at Trinity, Halasuru, Indiranagar and SV Road metro stations for the next two hours.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 04:35 IST

Comments
Published 16 October 2024, 04:35 IST
Bengaluru metro BMRCL

