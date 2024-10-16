Bengaluru metro services hit for two hours after tree falls on tracks

<p>Bengaluru: Metro train services on the Purple Line were disrupted for nearly two hours on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on the tracks between Indiranagar and SV Road.</p><p>Shortly after the tree fall occurred around 6.15 am, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)</a> shut train services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli. </p><p>As a result, train services were not available at Trinity, Halasuru, Indiranagar and SV Road metro stations for the next two hours. </p>.New businesses find old homes.<p>Trains ran only on MG Road-Challaghatta and Whitefield-Baiyappanalli routes during this period.</p><p>The services were restored at 8:05 am after the metro authorities cleared the tree, according to the BMRCL.</p><p>There was no disruption on the Green Line.</p>