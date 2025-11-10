Menu
Bengaluru: Nelamangala man held for faking medical bills to claim CM Relief Fund

He later created forged documents using similar names and submitted them to the chief minister’s home office ‘Krishna’ to claim relief funds.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 22:23 IST
Published 09 November 2025, 22:23 IST
CrimeNelamangalaCM Relief Fund

