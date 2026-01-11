<p>Bengaluru: Major Swathi Shantha Kumar, a 31-year-old Bengalurean serving on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has won the UN Secretary-General’s Award 2025 for her project 'Equal Partners, Lasting Peace'. </p><p>She was recognised for her strategic operations that created a secure environment for 5,000 women, allowing them to move freely and participate in local peace dialogues, the UN said. </p><p>The award was announced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday. </p><p>Major Swathi leads an Indian Engagement Team that has been instrumental in strengthening grassroots-level security and community confidence. </p><p>Her project emerged as the winner in the ‘Gender Category’ following a competitive UN-wide voting process involving personnel globally. </p><p>Under Major Swathi’s command, the Indian contingent conducted extensive short and long-distance patrols, including integrated riverine and dynamic air patrols, reaching some of the most remote and conflict-affected counties in South Sudan. By integrating female peacekeepers into frontline duties, the initiative set a new benchmark for gender parity in international missions. </p>.How Bengaluru’s layouts ate into parks, playgrounds and public land.<p>In his address, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded the initiative for further strengthening the gender-inclusive approach of UNMISS. The project was shortlisted from a vast pool of nominations across various UN peacekeeping missions and agencies worldwide. </p><p>Major Swathi's efforts have been hailed not just for providing physical security, but for building lasting community trust in a region long marred by instability. </p><p>Her mother, Rajamani, a retired headmistress, expressed happiness that her daughter’s work is being recognised. </p><p>"Swathi is the eldest of my three daughters and is very brave. In 2018, she finished her training at Officers' Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. For two years, she served as a lieutenant in Kalimpong, West Bengal. The next two years were spent as a captain in Karu village, in the Leh district of Ladakh, followed by one year in Gujarat before she went to Sudan," Rajamani told DH. </p><p>Most of Swathi's education took place in Bengaluru, and the family resides in Lingarajapuram.</p>