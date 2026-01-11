<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered a criminal case against a YouTube channel for uploading a question paper modelled after the board paper during the ongoing preparatory examinations for Pre-University Course (PUC) students. </p><p>The FIR was registered by the North Cybercrime Police on January 9, following a complaint by Raju N, Joint Director of the Department of PU Education in Bengaluru. </p><p>Raju informed the police that the Hindi-language preparatory examination was scheduled for January 9. </p>.How Bengaluru’s layouts ate into parks, playgrounds and public land.<p>It came to his knowledge that around 4 pm the previous day, "a YouTube channel named NiranjanShetty@Niranjan Shetty9581 (https://youtube.com/@niranjanshetty9581?si=nqbHTSEam1VkVLDK) prepared a Hindi examination question paper in the model/format provided by the department and uploaded it to this channel (suspicious link removed) in an attempt to mislead the students”, the FIR noted. </p><p>Police have launched an investigation under Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.</p>