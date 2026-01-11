Menu
Bengaluru police book YouTube channel for PU preparatory exam paper

The FIR was registered by the North Cybercrime Police on January 9, following a complaint by Raju N Joint Director of the Department of PU Education in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 13:35 IST
Published 11 January 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimebengaluru crimeYouTube channel

