<p>Bengaluru: A police sub-inspector (PSI) and a police constable (PC) in Bengaluru were suspended pending an inquiry after a retired chief financial officer (CFO) shared a harrowing experience involving harassment and bribery he faced following the death of his daughter. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) K Parashuram confirmed to DH that PSI Santhosh and PC Gorakhnath, both attached to the Bellandur police station, have been placed under suspension. </p><p>“An inquiry is underway,” the senior officer said. </p>.<p>Recently, Sivakumar K, retired CFO with Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited, narrated the events on LinkedIn following the untimely death of his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya Sivakumar, an Indian Institute of Management–Ahmedabad graduate. He later deleted the post. </p>.'From BBMP to police': Grieving father's post triggers outrage over widespread corruption in Bengaluru.<p>“I am sharing the pain I experienced with ambulance driver, police, crematorium, BBMP for death certificate. Ambulance guy said pay Rs 3000 for taking her from one hospital in kasavanahalli to St Johns in Koramangala. Police was so rude especially the inspector when his juinors said we can go ahead with post martum Then luckily my ex employer pulled the right strings he made a U turn and asked have i aporoached Police Top Brass and kept silent Post Mortem was done and we donated her eyes and body was released for cremation (sic),” the post read. </p><p>“In the cremation ground they demand money which we paid. Then since police has to give copy of FIR and Post Martum report we met after 4 days and they gave and openly demanded cash which i paid In the open police station. I later found there are no CCTV in the area where they take money. Actually the Sub inspector spoke so nicely and signed the above docs and gave me and told to meet his assistant where bribe is demanded. In BBMP i went for 5 days daily and i was told no one is in office due to Caste Survey. Then i approached a top official in BBMP and DC was issued after taking more money that the official DC charges Wondering what will poor do ? (sic),” he added.</p>