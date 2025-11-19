<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a woman allegedly tried to slaughter her married daughter before a temple deity in northeastern Bengaluru early Wednesday. </p><p>The daughter suffered grievous injuries to her neck. She is being treated at a private hospital, where her condition is critical, police said. </p>.ATM van heist in Bengaluru: Record Rs 7 crore stolen in broad daylight.<p>At around 4.30 am, Sarojamma (55) and her 25-year-old daughter Rekha arrived at Harihareshwara Temple at Agrahara Layout, off Thanisandra Main Road. </p><p>After praying, Sarojamma made Rekha sit down. Then, all of a sudden, she pulled out a machete and swung it at her neck, wounding her grievously. </p><p>Rekha's screams alerted passersby, who intervened and pulled Sarojamma away. Police arrived soon after and rushed the profusely bleeding Rekha to hospital. </p><p>"The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras. We are reviewing the footage. Both women had come to the temple together, and their behaviour appears strange," a police officer close to the investigation told DH. </p><p>While Sarojamma is reticent about the incident, police are waiting for Rekha's recovery to question her and piece together the incident. </p><p>Rekha lives with her husband Somashekar, a weaver by profession, in Anekal, while Sarojamma resides in Sampigehalli with her father, who is in his 80s. </p><p>Rekha often quarreled with her husband and returned to her mother. Both women had been performing special puja to address her marital problems. </p><p>Sarojamma had recently consulted an astrologer, who had suggested to perform a human sacrifice during a specific hour. "Police are trying to trace the astrologer and question him," the officer said.</p>