Bengaluru | Six researchers under 40 honoured with Infosys Prize 2025

<p>Bengaluru: The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) felicitated the winners of the Infosys Prize 2025 at a ceremony on Saturday, honouring six researchers under the age of 40 for outstanding contributions across disciplines. </p>.<p>The Infosys Prize 2025 was announced in November. </p>.<p>The award in economics went to Nikhil Agarwal of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for transforming the study of market design through data-driven approaches to matching problems such as school choice, medical residencies and kidney exchanges. </p>.<p>In engineering and computer science, Sushant Sachdeva of the University of Toronto was recognised for seminal contributions to algorithmic theory and mathematical optimisation that shape modern networks. The humanities and social sciences prize went to Andrew Ollett of the University of Chicago for his groundbreaking scholarship on Prakrit languages and Indian literary culture. </p>.<p>In life sciences, Anjana Badrinarayanan of NCBS, Bengaluru, was honoured for pioneering work on genome maintenance and DNA repair. </p>.<p>The mathematical sciences award was conferred on Sabyasachi Mukherjee of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, for original work in complex dynamics, while physical sciences laureate Karthish Manthiram of California Institute of Technology (Caltech) was recognised for innovations in sustainable electrochemical manufacturing. </p>.<p>Each winner was presented with a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000 (approximately Rs 90.17 lakh) by chief guest Professor Randy Schekman, Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine (2013). </p>.<p>Trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation, including N R Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal, T V Mohandas Pai, Nandan Nilekani and Salil Parekh, were also present at the event. </p>.<p>Addressing the audience, K Dinesh, president of the ISF Board of Trustees, said the foundation was proud to recognise "emerging researchers whose work reflects the evolving strength and promise of science today". </p>.<p>He noted that the winners' achievements underscored the role of research in addressing complex global challenges and reaffirmed the foundation's belief that science is key to building a more sustainable and resilient world. Emphasising collaboration, Dinesh highlighted the continuation of the Infosys Prize Sabbatical programme, which invites laureates based outside India to spend a month at an Indian institution. </p>