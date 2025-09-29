Menu
Bengaluru: Sub-inspector suspended for releasing suspect without inquiry

The officer, posted at the High Grounds police station, released the suspect who was detained last week during a special drive.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 21:26 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 21:26 IST
