Bengaluru: Sub-inspector suspended for releasing suspect without inquiry

<p>Bengaluru: A police sub-inspector has been suspended after he released a crime suspect without an inquiry. </p>.<p>The officer, posted at the High Grounds police station, released the suspect who was detained last week during a special drive. </p>.<p>The incident came to light when senior police officers found that the suspect was released without due procedure. The matter was brought to the notice of senior officers, including the police commissioner. </p>.Bengaluru | BWSSB revenue can rise by Rs 330 cr with fewer leaks: Study .<p>The officer was subsequently suspended for dereliction of duty. A departmental inquiry is on against him. </p>