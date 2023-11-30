Bengaluru Traffic Police book 473 for wheelies, defective number plates

Bengaluru: In an effort to curb traffic violations within the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) went on a special drive against several offenders over the past week.
The focus of this special drive has been on motorists performing dangerous wheelies and those using vehicles with defective number plates.
Between November 20 and 28, the city's traffic police registered a total of 473 cases against motorists for possessing defective number plates. These cases include those either concealing a portion of their number plate or modifying the numbers in a way that compromises accurate readability.
During the same period, the authorities also identified and registered 17 cases against two-wheeler riders engaging in wheelies across various parts of the city.
Police registered 24 criminal cases against those who deliberately concealed their number plates.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth pointed to a rise in the concealment of number plates ever since authorities deployed the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which automatically flags violations linked to the vehicle's number plate.
"People conceal number plates to make it difficult for ITMS cameras to accurately register a traffic violation, which they use to avoid paying fines, despite having committed violations," he said.
Since Saturday, the East Division traffic police alone registered seven cases against two-wheeler riders under IPC Section 420 (cheating).
Notably, the KR Puram traffic police recently uncovered cases on the Old Madras Road and Ramamurthy Nagar Road on Wednesday.
No parking & wrong side driving
Thalaghattapura traffic police took action against 37 people driving on the wrong side of Kanakapura Road on Tuesday.
Across the South Division's traffic police stations, a total of 207 cases were registered on Monday against those who parked their vehicles in no-parking zones during peak hours, causing disruptions to traffic flow.