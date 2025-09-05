<p>Bengaluru: Residents of Athashree, an apartment complex in Whitefield, faced flooding after moderate rainfall earlier this week, which they blamed on a blocked stormwater drain on an adjacent property.</p>.<p>The complex houses several senior citizens, who now fear damage to vehicles in the basement and collapse of their compound wall.</p>.<p>Residents alleged that the blockage originated from land owned by Whitefield Ventures LLP, linked to Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George.</p>.Whitefield residents sketch, pen lines to air civic problems.<p>Sandeep Anirudhan, a resident, criticised civic inaction. “If this is the result of moderate rain, what happens when the monsoon intensifies?” he asked, tagging officials on social media and urging immediate remedial action.</p>.<p>A spokesperson for Whitefield Ventures said their property, too, was affected, with sewage flowing in from upstream. “We are not solely responsible. The issue could be resolved if the BWSSB installs a proper pipeline,” the spokesperson said, adding that untreated sewage from upstream apartments remained unchecked.</p>.<p>BBMP and BWSSB officials have inspected the site, but residents said the drain remains blocked and no remedial action has been taken.</p>