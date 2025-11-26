Menu
Bengaluru woman dies just days after registering FIR against husband for 'injecting mercury' into her body

The woman mentioned that she was harassed, humiliated and neglected by her husband and father-in-law. She stated that she was often called 'mad' and that her husband kept her locked inside the house.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 04:24 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 04:24 IST
