<p>In an unsettling incident, a woman died after her husband injected her with mercury, nine months ago. The incident happened in Attibele, near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/bangalore-news/woman-claims-husband-injected-mercury-into-her-9-months-ago-dies-soon-after-near-bengaluru-9692988">report </a>by <em>NDTV</em>, Vidya declared that her husband Basavaraj along with his father Mariswamachari on February 26 had injected mercury into her body with an intention to kill her. </p><p>On November 23 an FIR was registered at Attibele Police station after Vidya gave her statement. </p><p>She mentioned that she was harassed, humiliated and neglected by her husband and father-in-law. She stated that she was often called "mad" and that her husband kept her locked inside the house. </p>.Man dragged out, beaten to death by lover's family in Bengaluru.<p>He even refused to take her to relatives' house and also abused her, Vidya stated, as reported by the publication. </p><p>On February 26, Vidya said she went to sleep but regained consciousness next evening, with severe pain in her right thigh. She visited Attibele Government Hospital on March 7 when her condition worsened, however, she was then referred to Oxford Hospital, where doctors found presence of mercury in her body after conducting tests. </p><p>She remained under treatment for over a month and was then shifted to Victoria Hospital. The doctors there said that the poison had spread throughout her body, and had damaged multiple organs. </p><p>Vidya died in November, after battling for nine months. The couple has a four-year-old child. </p>