Bengaluru: Youth roams with gun after love rejection

<p>Bengaluru: Panic gripped Mallapura village in Nelamangala taluk on Saturday after a youth was seen roaming with a gun in broad daylight, allegedly after being rejected in a love affair.</p>.<p>Police said the accused, Kumar, a native of Bihar, was allegedly searching for the woman who had turned down his advances. Sensing imminent danger, passersby showed presence of mind and dialled the emergency helpline 112, police said.</p>.<p>Acting swiftly on the alert, Nelamangala Rural police rushed to the spot and took the man into custody along with the firearm. CCTV footage capturing the accused walking around the village with the gun has since surfaced and is part of the investigation. Police said he was seen holding the weapon behind his back. A case has been registered at the Nelamangala Rural police station.</p>