Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru’s growth inevitable but its health consequences aren’t: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Titled 'Does Bengaluru Offer Its Citizens a Healthy Life?', the conversation was a part of a quarterly dialogue series convened by the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) and Janaagraha.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 20:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 20:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us