Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Maharani Cluster varsity to confer six honorary doctorates

The doctorates will be conferred during the 2nd and 3rd annual convocations of the university on October 3.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 22:11 IST
Bengaluru newsUniversity

Follow us on :

Follow Us