Bengaluru's Maharani Cluster varsity to confer six honorary doctorates

<p>Bengaluru: Maharani Cluster University has announced honorary doctorates to six achievers, including senior actress Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, founder of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy and writer and activist Du Saraswathi.</p>.<p>The doctorates will be conferred during the 2nd and 3rd annual convocations of the university on October 3. Two other people receiving honorary doctorates are: Homeopathy practitioner Dr B T Rudresh and philanthropist H N Usha.</p>.<p>Governor and chancellor of the university Thaawar Chand Gehlot will present the doctorates. Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar will grace the occasion. Sabiha Bhoomigowda, former VC of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University, Vijayapura, will deliver convocation address.</p>.<p>"The varsity has not held a convocation for two years now. So, the 2nd and 3rd convocations are being held together," said Manjunatha T M, VC (Acting) of the university.</p>.<p>As many as 159 gold medals will be awarded to undergraduate and postgraduate students and a total of 3,573 students will receive degrees.</p>