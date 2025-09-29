Stealing candy from baby: Trump to slap 100% tariff on non-US made films, says other nations stole their business

<p>US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on all foreign-made movies, an unprecedented move that threatens to upend Hollywood's global business model.</p><p>The step signals Trump's willingness to extend protectionist trade policies into cultural industries, raising uncertainty for studios that depend heavily on international box-office revenue and cross-border co-productions.</p><p>Trump announced the measure in a post on his Truth Social platform, claiming US movie-making is losing ground to international competition.</p><p>"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, just like stealing candy from a baby," he wrote.</p> .<p>However, it was not immediately clear what legal authority Trump would use to impose a 100 per cent tariff on foreign-made films.</p><p>White House did not immediately respond to a <em>Reuters</em> request for comment on how the tariffs would be implemented. Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Paramount Skydance and Netflix also did not immediately respond to requests.</p>.Trump’s visa overhaul risks stifling startups, boosting outsourcing firms.<p>Shares of Netflix were down 1.5 per cent in early trading.</p><p>The president had first floated the idea of a movie tariff in May but offered very little details, leaving entertainment executives unsure whether it would apply to specific countries or all imports.</p><p>Studio executives told <em>Reuters</em> earlier this year that they were "flummoxed" by how a movie tariff might be enforced, given that modern films often use production, financing, post-production and visual effects spread across multiple countries.</p><p>The move has drawn skepticism from legal and trade analysts. Some argue films are a form of intellectual property and part of the global trade in services, an area where the US often runs a surplus, raising questions about the legal basis for tariffs.</p><p>Co-productions with foreign studios have also become more common, adding to doubts about how such films would be classified. </p>