Bengaluru's monsoon prep falls short: Only 10 out of 100 proposed lakes get sluice gates in two years

After over 100 lakes in the city overflowed causing havoc during the 2022 monsoons, the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were quick to announce a slew of measures, including a project to install sluice gates at all the 100 lakes.

However, two years later, there has been hardly any progress and sources in BBMP said that only close to 10 lakes in the city were installed a sluice gate as against the initial proposal to install 100 sluice gates.

While the failure to take the project seriously did not have a great impact in 2023, owing to the poor rains, this might not be the case in the monsoon months of 2024 since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a good monsoon across the state.