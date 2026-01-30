<p>Bengaluru: 'Namma 112', the city’s emergency response system, received 5,22,742 calls in 2025, a 17.8% rise from 2024.</p><p>In 2024, there were 4,23,912 calls, with 1,02,480 made by women.</p><p>“Comparing the data with the previous year, we have deduced that the increase in calls has reduced ‘hurt cases’ by 9 per cent. By reaching locations quickly and de-escalating situations, we brought down the cases of hurt filed annually,” Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration), told DH.</p><p><strong>Steady transformation</strong></p><p>Since its launch in 2022, the emergency response system has steadily evolved into a technology-driven, citizen-facing safety network focused on speed, accountability and access.</p><p>The latest addition is number masking. “With this feature, you can track developments after making a complaint by checking with the Hoysala team. The Hoysala team can contact the caller, but will not have access to the caller’s actual number,” Jain said.</p><p>In mid-2025, the system migrated from PRI to SIP technology, reducing call congestion and improving reliability. Caller number masking was added for privacy. Ola and Uber were integrated so passengers could contact emergency services directly.</p>.Economic Survey 2025 recommends congestion tax, legalising shared autos and e-rickshaws in Bengaluru.<p>When launched under the Safe City Project, supported by the Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund, the system had 320 Hoysala vehicles and handled 2.5 lakh emergency calls in the first year.</p>.<p><strong>New features</strong></p>.<p>Over the years, new features have been added.</p>.<p>In 2023, body-worn cameras were introduced, making Bengaluru the first city to integrate live camera feeds into its emergency workflow. Dash cameras were also installed in patrol vehicles to improve documentation and evidence collection.</p>.<p>In 2024, citizen-facing features expanded.</p>.<p>Callers began receiving SMS links to track Hoysala vehicles in real time, followed by structured feedback after incidents. Emergency Call Boxes at Safety Islands were integrated with Namma 112, enabling people to seek help without mobile phones.</p>.<p>A two-way audio-video feature, Safe Connect, was introduced through the Karnataka State Police app, allowing control room staff to view emergencies live.</p>