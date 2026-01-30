Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Economic Survey 2025–26 | Unchecked AI adoption could destabilise India’s workforce

The AI Economic Council must ensure that deployment of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ does not come at the cost of ‘Human Intelligence’. AI is no longer a distant or speculative technology.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 21:17 IST
Business NewsIndiaAIEconomic Survey

Follow us on :

Follow Us