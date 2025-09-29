<p>With new traffic restrictions in place on a stretch of Sarjapur Road for two months in view of white-topping work, the traffic police have advised motorists to use alternative routes.</p><p>The white-topping work will be taken up on Sarjapur Road from the Automart junction to Agara junction for nearly two months, the advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru, on Sunday stated. </p>.Bengaluru: Traffic curbs on Sarjapur Road for two months.<p>As a result, one side of the road will remain closed till the completion of the work, impacting traffic movement in the area.</p><p>Vehicles will be allowed from Koramangala-Jakkasandra side towards Agara and ORR.</p>.<p>However, no traffic will be allowed from Agara and ORR towards Jakkasandra and Koramangala. </p><p>The traffic police have advised motorists to use alternative routes in view of the restrictions.</p><p>Vehicles coming towards Koramangala from the ORR can take the Agara flyover upper ramp, enter the service road at either 19th Main Road or 14th Main Road upper ramp, proceed to 14th Main Road junction, take a right turn, and continue towards Automart side.</p><p>The police have requested the public to co-operate with traffic personnel and follow signboards to ensure smooth movement during this period.</p><p>The new restrictions are expected to add to the woes of motorists in and around Agara and ORR, which see traffic gridlocks.</p>.<p><strong>Expect gridlock near Palace Grounds</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, in view of the large-scale Navaratri and Durga Puja programmes scheduled at Palace Grounds, the traffic police have said gridlocks are expected on Ballari Road till October 2. </p><p>In an advisory, the DCP Traffic West has advised commuters to plan their journey ahead of time, start early and consider taking alternative routes to avoid delays. </p>