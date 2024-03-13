Beyond Whitefield and Yelahanka, BDA plans a new 2,000-acre layout

Bengaluru: Even before compensating the farmers who have parted with their land for the formation of Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has proposed a new residential layout in the eastern and northern parts of the city.
While a large part of the 2,000-acre layout will come up in 22 villages beyond Whitefield in East Bengaluru, the remaining part will be an extension of the Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru.
(Among the 22 villages include Kannur, Bidarahalli, Rampura, Kadugodi, Mallasandra, Bhaktarahalli, Vaderahalli etc. Some of the villages in North Bengaluru are JB Kaval, Mavallipura, Avalahalli, Soldevanahalli etc.) Interestingly, some of these villages are also a part of the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.
Before issuing preliminary notification for acquiring the land formally, the BDA has formed three separate teams -- comprising a total of 22 surveyors -- to assess the ground realities. During the exercise, the team is expected to identify the extent of land that can be acquired (vacant land) as well as collect revenue records including village maps and boundaries etc. The BDA termed the formation of new and 2,000-acre layout a public-private partnership (PPP) project.
“The land losers can opt for cash compensation of Rs 1.30 crore per acre but this is not attractive. Hence, we will be handing over 40% of the developed sites (9,583 sq ft for one acre of land) in exchange,” N Jayaram, BDA commissioner told DH.
“As the rate of developed sites comes to Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per sq ft, a farmer stands to earn five times more than what he or she would get under cash compensation,” he said. Sources said the decision to extend Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in both East and Northern parts of Bengaluru was taken at the board meeting chaired by N A Harris who took over as the chairman 45 days ago.
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:05 IST)