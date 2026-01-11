Bhumika Club blends inspiration, skills and celebration

<p>Bengaluru witnessed an evening of community, creativity and conversation as Bhumika Club hosted its 35th edition, marking its 15th event in the city. </p>.<p>The event, ‘Gold Winner presents Bhumika Club,’ brought together women, children, industry leaders, artistes, and brands for a packed programme celebrating inspiration, empowerment, and fun. </p>.<p>The event opened with a highlight of the platform’s role in bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to interact, learn, and grow through meaningful social experiences. </p>.<p>Activities planned through the day included a cookery contest, a high-energy Zumba session, live music performances, interactive games, and an inspiring session on ‘Skill to Income’ by Asha Biradar, president of the WICCI Leadership Coaching Council, Karnataka. </p>.<p>A key attraction was the Kids Fashion Show, with young participants walking the ramp across three age categories: 3–5, 6–10, and 11–15 years. Judges evaluated them on confidence, creativity and expression, selecting top winners in each group. </p>.<p>The event featured several distinguished guests, including Kiran Sundararajan, COO of TPML; Kusuma H, spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee; actress Shyam Kanwar; and representatives from Gold Winner, <span class="italic">DH</span>, Prajavani, and Kings Club Nagarabhavi, who spoke about community initiatives and women’s empowerment. </p>.<p>Winners across competitions were also announced during the programme. The Gold Winner Little Star (3–5 years) title was won by Aarna, while Manmit and Disha J secured the Junior Style Star (6–10 years) and Teen Trendsetter (11–15 years) titles respectively. The cookery contest was won by Triveni, with Latha declared runner-up. The first lucky draw prize—a Rs 15,000 water purifier—was won by Sujatha Suresh, while Vimala J received two VVIP passes to the Prajavani Cine Sammaana Awards 2026. </p>