<p>Bengaluru: The 15th Bengaluru edition of Gold Winner presents Bhumika Club will be held this Saturday.</p>.<p>An initiative of Deccan Herald and Prajavani, the club aims to provide a platform for women from diverse walks of life to connect and network.</p>.<p>Since its launch in 2022, Bhumika Club has organised 34 editions across Karnataka.</p>.<p>This edition will be inaugurated by television actor Shyam Kanwar, best known for her role as Tara in the serial <span class="italic">Karna</span> on Zee Kannada.</p>.<p>The event will include a children’s fashion show; a 'Skill to Income' session by Asha Biradar, president of the WICCI Leadership Coaching Council, Karnataka; a Zumba session by fitness expert Chandana Lakshmikanth; a performance by singer Anagha M; and a cookery contest.</p>.<p>The evening will feature games such as 'Spin the Wheel'. The winners will receive prizes, including a water purifier worth Rs 15,000, movie tickets at a multiplex and a family dinner voucher at Kings Club.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Join us at Nagarabhavi</span></p>.<p>The event will take place on Saturday at 3.30 pm in Kings Club, Block 8, Lakeside, Sir M Vishweshvaraiah Layout, Nagarabhavi.</p>.<p>Entry is free.</p>.<p>Registration via QR code or contact +91-9035036186.</p>