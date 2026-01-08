Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bhumika Club’s 15th Bengaluru edition this Saturday

An initiative of Deccan Herald and Prajavani, the club aims to provide a platform for women from diverse walks of life to connect and network.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 22:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 22:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbhumika club

Follow us on :

Follow Us