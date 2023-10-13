Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ now an epic in English

Prakash Belawadi will bring to stage the English adaptation of S L Bhyrappa’s novel, ‘Parva’, next week. It is a retelling of the ancient Sanskrit epic, ‘Mahabharata’.
The eight-hour play will be performed in five acts and will have four intervals. The team started rehearsals in July after a reading by Prakash Belawadi in April.
Belawadi had earlier adapted the novel in Kannada for the theatre group Rangayana. They have staged 43 shows across Karnataka, Mumbai and Pune. The English adaptation will be performed by Centre for Film and Drama and is produced by Eneno Ase. The lead characters are played by Abhijeet Shetty, Divya Raghuram, Krishna Hebbale, Naveen Kumar J, Siri Ravikumar, Shibani Rao, and Harish Seshadri, among others.
Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ is a rational interpretation of the ‘Mahabharata’. He replaces myth with realism. Gandhari has only 14 children and the rest of the 86 children are a result of Dhritarashtra’s multiple affairs, unlike the complex narrative in the epic. ‘Parva’ also lays emphasis on the perspective of women.
The set is designed by Shashidhar Adapa, a four-time recipient of the state award for Best Art Direction. While Prasad Bidappa is the wardrobe consultant, the costumes are designed by Sankeerthi Aipanjiguly. The background music will be performed live by Ravi Murur and troupe
From October 19 to 22 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets online.