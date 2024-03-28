Big day for budding entrepreneurs

A panel discussion — featuring content creator Rida Tharana; Spoorthi Vishwas, founding director of IWAA and KWAA awards; finance content creator Reshi Magada; and Vaamaa Baldota, Founder and CEO of IDare — was held. The summit concluded with the grand finale of ‘Idea Mein Dum Hai’, designed to facilitate seed funding for young entrepreneurs. Similar to the TV reality show ‘Shark Tank’, they pitched their ideas in hopes of securing a reward of up to Rs 10 lakh.