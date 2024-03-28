Big day for budding entrepreneurs

Bengaluru: The Commerce Association of Mount Carmel College, in collaboration with the Educational Institute Of Management & Research (EIMR), hosted a one-day summit to promote entrepreneurship on their campus on Tuesday.
The event was inaugurated by Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. Rao highlighted the significant role of entrepreneurship in driving social progress. This was followed by a workshop titled ‘The Entrepreneur’s Toolkit’, led by Manjunath MS, an innovation and career coach.
A panel discussion — featuring content creator Rida Tharana; Spoorthi Vishwas, founding director of IWAA and KWAA awards; finance content creator Reshi Magada; and Vaamaa Baldota, Founder and CEO of IDare — was held. The summit concluded with the grand finale of ‘Idea Mein Dum Hai’, designed to facilitate seed funding for young entrepreneurs. Similar to the TV reality show ‘Shark Tank’, they pitched their ideas in hopes of securing a reward of up to Rs 10 lakh.
(Published 27 March 2024, 23:15 IST)