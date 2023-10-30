Bikeathon for stroke awareness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In an initiative to promote awareness of stroke and its effective management, Sagar Hospitals conducted a bikeathon from Basavanagudi to Kumaraswamy Layout on Sunday. The event was held to mark World Stroke Day.
Over 200 bikers participated in the bikeathon, which was flagged off at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi by Venkateswara Prasad S, Group CFO, Sagar Hospitals. Weaving their way through the roads, they reached Dayanand Sagar University in Kumaraswamy Layout, about 15 km away.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who addressed the bikers, also inaugurated a Stroke Clinic at the hospital and a stroke ambulance at the event.
The hospital also took the opportunity to award a few survivors at the event.
Following the rally, Dr Arun L Naik, Chief of Neurosciences at Sagar Hospitals, Dr B K Madhusudhan, Lead Consultant, Neurology, and a team of doctors delivered a talk on stroke awareness and management.