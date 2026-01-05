Menu
Biker killed after lorry knocks him down in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi

The deceased, Prakash MD, was returning from a child’s birthday party with a friend when the incident occurred around 10.30 pm near the Male Mahadeshwara Temple, close to the ‘Nammoora Thindi’ hotel.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 21:12 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 21:12 IST
Bengaluru

