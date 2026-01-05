<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding lorry rammed into his two-wheeler from behind near Nagarabhavi in west Bengaluru on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The deceased, Prakash MD, was returning from a child’s birthday party with a friend when the incident occurred around 10.30 pm near the Male Mahadeshwara Temple, close to the ‘Nammoora Thindi’ hotel.</p>.<p>According to the Jnanabharathi traffic police, the lorry, which was travelling in the same direction, crashed into the rear of Prakash’s two-wheeler. Prakash sustained critical head injuries, while his friend, who was riding pillion, sustained with minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.</p>.<p>Passersby rushed Prakash, who was bleeding profusely, to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.</p>.<p>Prakash worked with a gold loan company and hailed from Tumari village in Sagara taluk of Shivamogga district.</p>.<p>Police have seized the lorry and arrested the driver on charges of rash and negligent driving causing death.</p>