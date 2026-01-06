<p>Medha Rana, who is all set to share screen with Varun Dhawan in <em>Border 2</em>, recently got candid about why the iconic track <em>Ghar Kab Aaoge</em> hits so close to home. </p><p>Taking to social media, she shared a heartfelt note revealing that the film is much more than just a project for her, it’s a tribute to her family’s three-generation legacy in the Indian Armed Forces. For Medha, this isn't just a movie; it's a story she’s lived through her own heritage. While the song captures the life of soldiers serving on the frontlines, Medha emphasised that its soul lies equally in the silent strength of the families they leave behind.</p><p>In her post, Medha shared, “Some journeys don’t begin on a film set. They begin decades earlier, in the sacrifices, struggles and experiences that shape the lives of the men in uniform. In the fearless eyes of a soldier leaving home, in the silent strength of a waiting wife, the steady hands of a mother folding uniforms, and the echo of footsteps in homes where service to the nation is a way of life. This is more than just a film; it’s a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces and the women whose courage holds their worlds together – the ones who wait without knowing when or if, the ones who never wear medals but carry the weight of them every single day.</p><p>Coming from a family with a legacy of service, where three generations of men have served in the Armed Forces with courage and pride, and women have stood strong, supporting their families with love and resilience, this project feels like a heartfelt tribute to all the families who’ve served and continue to serve for the nation’s security. I’ve seen it in my Grandfathers, Uncles and my Father, all soldiers – but just as much in my Grandmothers, Aunts and my Mother, the quiet force behind the salutes. I also salute our brave women in uniform standing shoulder to shoulder with the men.</p>.Border 2 song launch turns Rajasthan's Tanot-Longewala into a stage of patriotism.<p>"I’ve lived a part of the reality that this story brings to the screen, and to be a part of telling it? The feeling is something that I’m still trying to put into words.. ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ is not just a song, it’s an emotion. It’s not just about the soldiers on the front but also about the families who wait for them with silent prayers and devotion towards being their strength. Being a part of this legacy is my greatest honor. For all the brave men and women in uniform, for all the families who support them, and to the nation that stands united behind its heroes’ – this one is for you. Jai Hind ❤️🙏🏼🫡🇮🇳✨” (sic)</p>.<p>With <em>Ghar Kab Aaoge</em>, Medha Rana reminds audiences that the story of service is incomplete without acknowledging those who wait at home, turning hope into strength every single day.</p><p>Directed by Anurag Singh, <em>Border 2</em> brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.</p><p><em>Border 2</em> is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. The movie is all set to release on January 23 2026.</p>