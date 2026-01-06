Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Medha Rana opens up about 'Border 2' and her family’s legacy in Armed Forces

With Ghar Kab Aaoge, Medha Rana reminds audiences that the story of service is incomplete without acknowledging those who wait at home, turning hope into strength every single day.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 11:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 11:48 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingt seriesMedha RanaFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us