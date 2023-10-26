Biker mows down 50-year-old pedestrian in JP Nagar

A 50-year-old pedestrian, who was mowed down by a two-wheeler in JP Nagar in the city’s southern parts on Monday, died in the early hours of Tuesday.
The victim, Venkatarama, was crossing JP Nagar 2nd Main Road in front of the Renuka Yellamma Devi temple around 7.50 pm when 28-year-old Prakash, riding his bike from Sarakki market, rode in a rash and negligent manner and hit him.
Both the biker and the pedestrian were flung on to the road. Venkatarama lost consciousness due to severe head injuries.
Prakash took help from passersby to ferry Venkatarama to the nearest hospital in an autorickshaw, from where he was taken to Nimhans. Venkatarama died on his way to Victoria Hospital at 1.30 am on Tuesday, where he was referred for further treatment.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, the Jayanagar traffic police have filed an FIR against Prakash for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.