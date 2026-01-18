Menu
Biker threatens couple with dagger in road rage incident in Bengaluru's Whitefield

According to the police, a heated verbal exchange followed, during which the biker allegedly pulled out a sharp dagger that he was carrying and threatened the couple with dire consequences.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 21:54 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 21:54 IST
