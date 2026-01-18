<p>In a case of road rage, a biker allegedly threatened a couple travelling in a car with a sharp dagger in the middle of the road near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall on Whitefield Main Road, triggering panic among other motorists in the area.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in broad daylight at around 6 pm on Friday, when the couple was driving through the area and reportedly had an argument with the two-wheeler rider over a traffic-related issue. Police said the biker later intercepted the car at a traffic signal, parked his vehicle, and confronted the occupants in the middle of the road.</p>.Karnataka government grants permission to host international, IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .<p>According to the police, a heated verbal exchange followed, during which the biker allegedly pulled out a sharp dagger that he was carrying and threatened the couple with dire consequences. The aggressive act caused panic among commuters waiting at the signal and briefly disrupted traffic movement.</p>.<p>The entire episode was captured on the car’s dash camera, and the video was subsequently posted on social media on Saturday, where it quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism over rising incidents of road rage in the city.</p>.<p>Taking note of the viral video, the Kadugodi police registered a case suo motu and identified the suspect based on the registration number of the bike visible in the footage. A team has launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who is absconding, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Police said they are also tracing the victim couple to record a detailed statement and initiate strict action against the accused.</p>