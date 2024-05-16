Biocon chief slams BBMP over irregular garbage collection

Bengaluru: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is part of many committees constituted by the state government, slammed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not clearing garbage littered along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
"Disgusting sight," Shaw posted on X (formerly Twitter), pointing to the viral video which showed piles of garbage by the roadside. She also tagged the BBMP's solid waste management cell to swiftly clean up "this ugly mess".
In his post, Vishwanath Nagaraja, a citizen, had exposed uncleared garbage on the Outer Ring Road on May 14. "Total collapse of governance. Dengue outbreak guaranteed," he said.
ORR is a major tech hub in Bengaluru. The BBMP spends about Rs 60 crore a month solely on solid waste management, but the civic body has come under fire from citizens for not collecting garbage from houses and commercial establishments on a daily basis.
Published 15 May 2024, 21:45 IST