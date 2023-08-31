Biogas plant at Pattabhirama Nagar will reopen soon, says BBMP

The BBMP's waste-to-biogas plant at Pattabhirama Nagar will reopen soon, a senior official said.
BBMP Special Commissioner (South) Jayaram Raipura, who inspected the biogas plants in the South Zone, directed the officials to begin operations soon.
"It is important that we process wet waste in the right manner and make the best use of it. In this regard, biogas plants play a crucial role in converting waste to energy. We can use the energy produced for various purposes,” he said.
The biogas plant at Pattabhirama Nagar was closed down for upgrade works, he said. "The plant can process nearly five tonnes of wet waste to produce 300 cubic metres of biogas. The energy produced can be used to power parks and street lights in the vicinity,” Raipura suggested.
Raipura also inspected the biogas plant at Yediyur.