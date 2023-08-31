Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Biogas plant at Pattabhirama Nagar will reopen soon, says BBMP

BBMP Special Commissioner (South) Jayaram Raipura, who inspected the biogas plants in the South Zone, directed the officials to begin operations soon.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 22:12 IST

Follow Us

The BBMP's waste-to-biogas plant at Pattabhirama Nagar will reopen soon, a senior official said. 

BBMP Special Commissioner (South) Jayaram Raipura, who inspected the biogas plants in the South Zone, directed the officials to begin operations soon. 

"It is important that we process wet waste in the right manner and make the best use of it. In this regard, biogas plants play a crucial role in converting waste to energy. We can use the energy produced for various purposes,” he said. 

The biogas plant at Pattabhirama Nagar was closed down for upgrade works, he said. "The plant can process nearly five tonnes of wet waste to produce 300 cubic metres of biogas. The energy produced can be used to power parks and street lights in the vicinity,” Raipura suggested. 

Raipura also inspected the biogas plant at Yediyur. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 22:12 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT