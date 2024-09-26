MUDA scam: Karnataka BJP to protest at Vidhana Soudha today

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s avowal to continue in office despite the High Court upholding the Governor’s orders has done little to dent the BJP’s resolve in demanding his resignation. On Thursday, functionaries, workers and leaders of the Karnataka BJP are set to gather in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha under the leadership of B Y Vijayendra to reiterate their demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation.