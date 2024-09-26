MUDA scam: Karnataka BJP to protest at Vidhana Soudha today

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s avowal to continue in office despite the High Court upholding the Governor’s orders has done little to dent the BJP’s resolve in demanding his resignation. On Thursday, functionaries, workers and leaders of the Karnataka BJP are set to gather in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha under the leadership of B Y Vijayendra to reiterate their demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation.
In a press release by Vijayendra’s office, leaders of the Opposition in the assembly and council, R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy respectively, will be among the prominent faces at the demonstration. “All the MLAs, MLCs, and MPs will participate in the demonstration,” the note read.
The statement by Ashoka’s office called on the CM to acknowledge the fact that the orders of both HC and the special court were not in his favour, besides calling on the government to entrust the probe into the MUDA scam and the Valmiki Corporation scamsto CBI.
Published 25 September 2024, 23:04 IST