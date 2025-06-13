Blood centres see slump in donations in Bengaluru

<p>Many blood donation centres in Bengaluru have seen a shortage of donors in recent months because of summer holidays, the new Covid scare, and the opening of new centres. On a positive note, young blood donors are on the rise.</p>.<p><strong>Youth participation</strong></p>.<p>The Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre — run by Bangalore Medical Services Trust (BMST) — collects around 35,000 units of blood annually. This has helped over 10 lakh patients across Karnataka over the years. In 2024, the centre launched a rare blood group registry. “Currently, around 90 donors are on record,” shares Dr Latha Jagannathan, medical director and managing trustee at BMST.</p>.<p>The centre conducts 4-5 donation camps weekly in partnership with colleges and companies. “Young donors aged 18-35 form our major base. But donors for negative blood groups still remain scarce,” she notes. About 35% of the collected blood is distributed free or at subsidised rates to government hospitals, including for thalassemia patients. <em>Call: 99001 53000.</em></p>.<p>Even at the Victoria Hospital Blood Centre, located near City Market, regular donors are typically aged between 25 and 35 years. The participation by this age group has increased over the past decade, shares Panchakshari Prasanna, head of the immunohematology and blood transfusion department. </p>.<p>The centre collects whole blood and separates it into various components such as packed red blood cells, fresh frozen plasma, cryoprecipitate, and platelet concentrates. “In addition, we also collect platelets from single donors, which are useful in dengue and chemotherapy cases. We also carry out plasma exchange procedures here,” he adds. <em>Call: 2670 0001.</em></p>.<p><strong>Special occasions</strong></p>.<p>Donations at Jeevaraksha Voluntary Blood Centre, Cunningham Road, have been increasing steadily. In 2023, 5,500 units were collected; last year, that number rose to around 6,700, says Abdul Rahaman Shariff, managing trustee. “We hold camps at colleges, MNCs, and NGOs. Most donors are aged 25 to 35,” he adds.</p>.<p>In the past two years, he has seen individuals and also groups coming forward to donate blood on special occasions such as their own birthday, their partner’s, or that of a favourite celebrity. <em>Call: 99007 77791.</em></p>.<p><strong>Seasonal dip</strong></p>.<p>The Rashtrotthana Blood Centre in Kempegowda Nagar, run by Rashtrotthana Parishat, collects blood from 25,000-28,000 donors annually and organises 25-30 camps a month. “Still, there is a shortage — especially for negative blood types,” notes Anuradha J, administrator and senior technical supervisor. Kempegowda Nagar-based Samraksha, a thalassemia day care centre run by the Parishat, supports over 400 patients.“More than 40% of our collection is issued to the centre,” she adds.<em> Call: 2660 8870.</em></p>.<p>Run by Sanjeevini Trust, the Jayanagar Voluntary Blood Centre in 9th Block, Jayanagar, collects around 5,000 units annually. However, donations have dipped in recent months, says Manjula M, technical supervisor. “Several summer camps were cancelled by corporate firms, and the recent Covid scare has added to the shortage,” she notes. <em>Call: 93421 71911.</em></p>