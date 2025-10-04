BMRCL chief inspects fifth train set

<p>Bengaluru: Dr J Ravishankar, the managing director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and other top officials inspected the fifth train set, which arrived at the Hebbagodi depot recently.</p>.<p>Ravishankar also had deliberations with other officials on inducting the train set for commercial operations.</p>.Clear debris, restore road once metro work is over: BMRCL.<p>The train will be inducted into service after mandatory testing and service trials, which will improve the frequency of operations to around 15 minutes.</p>