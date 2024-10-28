Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC conductor dragged out of bus, punched in suspect road-rage incident

According to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the incident occurred when the Yelahanka-Shivajinagar bus (290E/26) had halted at the Canara Bank bus stop at 5:25 pm.
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 00:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 00:48 IST
India NewsBengaluruBMTCRoad Rage

Follow us on :

Follow Us