Watch: BMTC driver dies of heart attack, alert conductor veers bus to safety

It was sheer luck that the BMTC bus was empty at the time.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:53 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 13:53 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBMTCheart attack

