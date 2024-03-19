BMTC special buses for IPL matches

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate the following special buses from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to different parts of the city on March 19, and during IPL matches on March 25, 29 and April 2.
SBS-1K: Kadugodi Bus Station (HAL Road)
SBS-13K: Kadugodi Bus Station (Hoodi Road)
G-3: Electronics City (Hosur Road)
G-6: Kengeri KHB Quarters (MCTC Nayandahalli)
G-7: Janapriya Township (Magadi Road)
G-10: RK Hegde Nagar (Tannery Road & Nagavara)
G-11: Bagalur (Hennur Road)
(Published 18 March 2024, 23:10 IST)