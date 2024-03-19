JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC special buses for IPL matches

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate the following special buses from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to different parts of the city on March 19, and during IPL matches on March 25, 29 and April 2.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 23:10 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate the following special buses from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to different parts of the city on March 19, and during IPL matches on March 25, 29 and April 2.  

SBS-1K: Kadugodi Bus Station (HAL Road)

SBS-13K: Kadugodi Bus Station (Hoodi Road)

G-2: Sarjapura

G-3: Electronics City (Hosur Road)

G-4: Bannerghatta Road

G-6: Kengeri KHB Quarters (MCTC Nayandahalli)

G-7: Janapriya Township (Magadi Road) 

G-8: Nelamangala

G-9: Yelahanka 5th Stage

G-10: RK Hegde Nagar (Tannery Road & Nagavara)

G-11: Bagalur (Hennur Road)

KBS-12HK: Hoskote

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 March 2024, 23:10 IST)
BengaluruIPLBBMP

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT