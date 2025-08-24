Menu
Body of a woman found in Bengaluru's Lalbagh lake

The police were alerted around 6.45 am by guards near the West Gate, who noticed the body floating. The woman is suspected to have died by suicide.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 21:41 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 21:41 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicideLalbagh

