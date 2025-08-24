Body of a woman found in Bengaluru's Lalbagh lake

<p>Bengaluru: The Siddapura police on Saturday recovered the body of a woman from Lalbagh lake in southern Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The police were alerted around 6.45 am by guards near the West Gate, who noticed the body floating. The woman is suspected to have died by suicide.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Jenisha Nath, 22, a house help, was found wearing a nightdress. Police said she was suspected to be suffering from post-partum depression (PPD). She was married to Navnath Raj, a security guard, four years ago and lived in the Sarjapur area.</p>.Bengaluru: Lawyer Jagadish Kumar arrested over social media hate speech .<p>Investigations revealed that Jenisha escaped from Vani Vilas Hospital around 4 am, about 3.2 km from Lalbagh. She had given birth to a baby boy on August 16, who was suffering from a liver-related ailment, police said. They suspect she was upset and under PPD, which may have led her to take the extreme step.</p>.<p>Police said she entered the park around 5.30 am, and security guards let her in, assuming she was a morning walker. Her body was found floating an hour later, around 6.30 am. Police alerted her family, who were about to file a missing complaint, and the body was identified.</p>.<p>“There were no visible injuries on her body, and death by suicide is suspected,” a police officer told <span class="italic">DH</span>. “The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the report is awaited. It is yet to be clear if she drowned or consumed something. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered.”</p>