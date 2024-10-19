Bomb threat received by Alliance Air Kochi-Bengaluru flight

<p>Kochi: An Alliance Air Kochi-Bengaluru flight was among the over 30 flights that received bomb threats on Saturday, according to the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).</p>.<p>The CIAL said that a "bomb threat was received by the X handle of Alliance Air (along with multiple airports and airlines)".</p>.<p>Since the threat was specific to Kochi, a bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) was convened here along with other airports at 2.30 PM, CIAL said in a statement.</p>.Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur gets bomb threat; cleared after check.<p>After evaluating the message threatening Alliance flight 9I506, the committee decided that the threat was non-specific and recommended enhancing security arrangements of passengers and baggage by increasing the percentage of physical check, it said . </p><p>It also recommended carrying out explosive trace detection (ETD) checks, Secondary Ladder Point Security (SLPC) and a thorough aircraft search, the statement said.</p>.<p>The threat message was received at the Station Operations Control Center (SOCC) of the Aviation Security Group (ASG) headquarters at 2 PM, it added.</p>.<p>Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air across the country have received bomb threats during the day, according to sources.</p>.<p>So far this week, at least 70 flights of Indian carriers have received bomb threats and most of them turned out to be hoaxes.</p>