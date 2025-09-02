Book on Kannada community in Oman launched 

<p>Bengaluru: A book showcasing the experiences of Kannadigas living in Oman is brimming with positive anecdotes about life in their ‘home away from home’.</p>.<p>'Beyond the Horizon; Indian voices from Oman', was launched at the Samarthanam Trust Auditorium in HSR Layout on Monday. It is the English translation of the Kannada book 'Arabbara Naadinalli Kannadigaru', which was launched in January this year.</p>.<p>The book’s editor PS Ranganatha has lived in Oman for over 15 years, and was inspired to compile this collection by the love he feels for Oman and the Omani people. It is translated by his son Dr Anup Sarang Ranganatha.</p>.<p>Twenty-five contributors from diverse walks of life, including engineers, teachers, and home-makers offer a multifaceted perspective on the Kannadiga expatriate experience in Oman. </p>.<p>It also includes a brief history and introduction to the country for those unfamiliar with it.</p>.<p>Dr Anup says it is intended for the average curious Kannadiga. It is also a tribute to the lives of all Kannadigas in Oman, he adds.</p>.<p>The book release began with the announcement and poster launch of the 2025 edition of the Vishwa Kannada Habba festival, an international Kannada cultural festival run by the Kannada Press Club. This year, it will be held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.</p>.<p>Many guests of honour attended, including Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy and actor Nenapirali Prem.</p>.<p>Dancers and singers from the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled entertained the guests.</p>