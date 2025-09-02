Menu
Book on Kannada community in Oman launched 

'Beyond the Horizon; Indian voices from Oman', was launched at the Samarthanam Trust Auditorium in HSR Layout on Monday.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 21:39 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 21:39 IST
