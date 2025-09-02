Menu
delhi

PM Modi to inaugurate semiconductor conference in Delhi today

He will also participate in the conference on Wednesday and attend the CEOs roundtable, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday said.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025
Published 01 September 2025
semiconductor

