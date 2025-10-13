<p>Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy died on Monday after he allegedly jumped off his school building in East <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. The deceased was a Class 12 science student at a prominent school in Richards Town.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased arrived at the school at 8.10 am and jumped from the second floor at around 8.20 am.</p>.POCSO accused dies after jumping from 5th floor of Bengaluru court building.<p>“The CCTV footage has captured the jump, but the visuals are unclear,” a police officer told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The Pulakeshi Nagar police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and launched a probe.</p><p>The school issued an internal communication to the parents and confirmed the death and said that it would remain closed on Tuesday, October 14, as a mark of respect to the boy’s memory.</p><p>“We understand that this news may be deeply distressing. Counsellors will be available on campus to support students and staff as they process their emotions and grief,” the communication said.</p><p><strong>Helpline:</strong> </p><p>Need help? If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, please reach out to the 14416 TeleMANAS helpline for support.</p>