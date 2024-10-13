Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BSWML cancels garbage tenders of 225 wards

For now, the BSWML will continue with the existing service providers who were roped in almost a decade ago without the tenders. The civic body spends about Rs 50 crore a month for the collection and transportation of waste.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 21:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 21:55 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us