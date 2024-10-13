BSWML cancels garbage tenders of 225 wards

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has issued an official order, cancelling the tenders related to door-to-door collection and transportation of garbage. The decision coincides with the change of government in the state.</p>.<p>In January 2023, the BSWML had floated tenders for the primary collection and secondary transportation of garbage by dividing the work into 89 packages covering 225 wards. The matter was reportedly placed before the Board of Directors of BSWML in July and the decision to cancel the tenders were taken.</p>.Countless multimodal commuter issues plague railway stations in city.<p>For now, the BSWML will continue with the existing service providers who were roped in almost a decade ago without the tenders. The civic body spends about Rs 50 crore a month for the collection and transportation of waste. When it floated the tenders, the cost was estimated to go up drastically as the BSWML had insisted on deploying only new vehicles, including four-wheelers. </p>