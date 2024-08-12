Bangalore University bolsters students’ employability skills with new-age courses  

Bengaluru: To ensure that graduating students possess employability skills as demanded by new-age companies, Bangalore University (BU) is introducing courses such as Data Science, Machine Learning, and Full Stack Development.
These courses will be offered as part of the BCA programme at the Jnanabharati campus, starting this academic year. Admissions for the programme are currently ongoing.
In addition to these cutting-edge courses, the university has partnered with the Wadhwani Foundation to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven employability skills into the curriculum. University officials explained that this partnership will allow AI-driven modules to be integrated into existing courses, enhancing students' career readiness.
"This initiative is primarily aimed at improving the employability of our students," said a senior varsity official, who also noted that the programme will equip teachers with the latest pedagogical tools.
Sheikh Latheef, Registrar of Bangalore University, further elaborated on the partnership, stating, "One of the primary goals of this collaboration is to ensure that students not only secure employment, but also have the tools to sustain and advance in their careers. Through this partnership, students will have access to masterclasses, alumni connect sessions, mentorship opportunities, and more."
Sunil Dahiya, Executive Vice-President of the Wadhwani Foundation, stressed on the broader impact of the initiative: "By integrating AI into the curriculum, we are not only enhancing employability skills, but also contributing to the larger goal of building a resilient and adaptive workforce."
