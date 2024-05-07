Builder draws groundwater from six borewells for construction in Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru: A builder accused of encroaching upon a buffer zone of a stormwater drain to construct an apartment complex in Seegehalli, Bengaluru East, has been found to have used groundwater from six borewells, against the conditions set by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the SEIAA submitted separate reports to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is hearing a case against the encroachment of the drain.
Four SEIAA officials conducted a spot inspection on April 20 and discovered multiple violations of the conditions outlined in the environmental clearance. These findings will be presented at the authority's upcoming meeting for appropriate action.
As per the conditions, the builder was required to obtain permission for drawing groundwater for the project. During the inspection, the builder informed officials that around 16 borewells were used for irrigation.
"Of these, six borewells were currently being used for drawing water for construction purposes,” the report said, adding, "Utilising borewell water for construction is against the policy."
The builder revealed that they were utilising 50 kilolitres per day of groundwater from the borewells, despite the SEIAA's requirement to use treated water for construction purposes. The authorities also noted the absence of pollution mitigation measures during their inspection, with natural drains found covered with soil.
"Existing drains were observed to be covered with excavated earth," the report stated, with the builder agreeing to remove the obstructions.
The BDA acknowledged that the builder had undertaken construction in the buffer zone, which was deemed unlawful. However, they urged the tribunal to close the case, citing removal of the illegal structure afterwards.
"It is submitted that though initially construction had taken place, the same has been removed. Hence, it is submitted in view of the same, the instant application may be disposed of," it said.
