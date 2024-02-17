Building Brand Bengaluru: Insights from the Karnataka Budget

The 2024 Karnataka Budget strengthens the unique global identity of Bengaluru with a new aspirational vision of building a world-class city under “Brand Bengaluru”.
The government’s emphasis on resource augmentation, traffic reduction, quality roads, clean water, and improved public transport aligns with India’s broader developmental goals and is imperative for heralding a new era of sustainable growth in one of the fastest growing cities of the world. While these reforms enhance residents’ quality of life and attract global investors to India’s Silicon Valley, a more detailed roadmap for their implementation would provide clarity on on-ground impact creation.
The budget has earmarked many prominent sustainable growth avenues for the state – which indicate a positive, people and climate-oriented development pathway for Karnataka. For instance, the budget promises an upcoming Green Hydrogen Policy that will set the stage for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors in the state. The policy will be preceded by the establishment of a 300 kW pilot project under the MNRE’s National Green Hydrogen Mission. Karnataka has already positioned itself as a leader in solar power development and has plans to further play to its strength by setting up more solar parks and projects.
The budget has rightly focused on allied infrastructure development to ensure the growth of renewable energy sources in the state by strengthening transmission lines and sub-stations. Additionally, the state’s decision to set up 2,500 electric vehicle charging stations and 1,334 electric buses is a welcome move for India’s overarching net-zero target for 2070. However, considering that electrification of public transport is one of the highest impact areas for decarbonizing our economy, the proposed introduction of 820 diesel buses in the BMTC fleet is disappointing.
Despite Bengaluru’s improvement in the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, ranking as the sixth most congested city globally, traffic remains one of the biggest pain points of the city dwellers. The budget allocates funds for white-topping 147 km of major roads and constructing underground tunnels, aiming to alleviate traffic on primary routes.
Integrating various modes of public transport, expanding the Namma Metro Rail project, and quickly implementing suburban rail initiatives are pivotal steps to enhance Bengaluru’s connectivity. However, successful implementation hinges on seamless integration and timely execution. To further enhance mobility in the capital city, the pending Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transit Authority Bill (BMLTA) should be implemented to coordinate between transport agencies, local bodies, and infrastructure development agencies, fostering a more multimodal transport system. Reliable, affordable, and safe public transport is key for many residents, necessitating collaborative efforts between government agencies to ensure reliable first and last-mile connectivity.
In conclusion, the Karnataka Budget 2024 lays out a comprehensive roadmap for Bengaluru’s future, addressing crucial aspects like sustainable development, traffic management, and public transportation. While the initiatives hold immense potential, a more detailed breakdown, clearer timelines, and increased public engagement will be crucial for successful implementation.