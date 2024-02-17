Building Brand Bengaluru: Insights from the Karnataka Budget

The budget has earmarked many prominent sustainable growth avenues for the state – which indicate a positive, people and climate-oriented development pathway for Karnataka. For instance, the budget promises an upcoming Green Hydrogen Policy that will set the stage for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors in the state. The policy will be preceded by the establishment of a 300 kW pilot project under the MNRE’s National Green Hydrogen Mission. Karnataka has already positioned itself as a leader in solar power development and has plans to further play to its strength by setting up more solar parks and projects.