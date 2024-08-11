Building collapse kills two workers in Bengaluru, injures another

Bengaluru: A part of an under-construction building in north Bengaluru’s Peenya collapsed on Saturday, falling on workers at the site and killing two while grievously injuring another. The police identified the deceased as Veeresh, 35, from Gulbarga, and Imam Sheik, 28, from Yadgir. Prakash, 55, from Kalaburagi, has been shifted to a private hospital and admitted to the ICU in critical condition.