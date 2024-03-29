BWSSB assures water supply to IT companies

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has assured the IT companies in the city that they will be supplied with enough water and that there is no need to panic.
Amid the demand for work from home and rumours that many IT companies were receiving invitations from neighbouring states to shift their base owing to the water crisis, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V held a virtual meeting with the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on Thursday to address the situation.
“We are committed to ensuring that the IT companies in the city receive enough water. We have taken measures to ensure water supply across the city and similar measures are put in place to serve the companies,” he said.
He also urged the companies to ensure water is used cautiously and that there is no misuse of water for unwanted purposes.
“Raise awareness among your employees on cautious use of water. At BWSSB, we have formulated three steps for better water management– cautious use of water, reuse of treated water, and rainwater harvesting. We request the companies to follow the same and urge the employees to follow it as well,” he said. BWSSB is also open to providing treated water to companies for non-potable purposes, he added. Companies that adhere to the BWSSB’s advice on water management will also be given a ‘green star rating,’ Manohar said.
(Published 28 March 2024, 20:47 IST)