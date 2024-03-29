BWSSB assures water supply to IT companies

“Raise awareness among your employees on cautious use of water. At BWSSB, we have formulated three steps for better water management– cautious use of water, reuse of treated water, and rainwater harvesting. We request the companies to follow the same and urge the employees to follow it as well,” he said. BWSSB is also open to providing treated water to companies for non-potable purposes, he added. Companies that adhere to the BWSSB’s advice on water management will also be given a ‘green star rating,’ Manohar said.